National Hamburger Day 2024 deals available around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It only comes once a year and now it's once again time to indulge. National Hamburger Day, May 28, is here, and many businesses – and national chains – are celebrating with deals. Some even have cheese included even though National Cheeseburger Day is in September.

If you're looking to enjoy Tuesday's wonderful weather and get out to a local business, here are a few offering deals for burger lovers out there, plus chains offering free or reduced burgers nationwide.

Dock Street Brewery - Philadelphia

Dock Street South at 22nd Street and Washington Avenue is hosting a cookout for National Hamburger Day.

A regular hamburger or cheeseburger at the brewery will run you $7, while a supreme with unlimited toppings costs $16.

The event is dog-friendly and $5 doggie burgers are available if you want to give your furry friend a treat.

Dock Street is also offering $5 cans of Dock Street Summer Haze and Dock Street El Puffer Mexican Lager during the event.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

On Thursday, May 30, Dock Street South is releasing a new beer, Found Friends IPA, with a dog-friendly party at the brewery including pet portraits and tours of the space. One dollar of every four-pack sold is donated to Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society.

Beauty Queen, a 6-year-old pup available for adoption with Philly PAWS, samples a doggie burger at Dock Street Brewery South. CBS News Philadelphia

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Philadelphia

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, the relatively new spot on South Street near 3rd, is offering a $10 burger and three-dumpling deal for National Hamburger Day.

The best part: these are bacon cheeseburger dumplings. The deal continues through May 31, the shop said on Instagram.

Bacon cheeseburger dumplings available at Brooklyn Dumpling Shop as a National Hamburger Day promotion. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

The Brandywine Restaurant - Wilmington, Delaware

They do say red wine pairs well with beef - and one Delaware restaurant is advertising a deal on wine if you buy a burger on National Hamburger Day.

The Brandywine Restaurant on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilmington is offering a glass of Langhe Nebbiolo for $3 as long as you order their signature Brandywine burger.

Let us know your Burger Day deals!

Are you a local business with a deal for National Hamburger Day? We're working on a guide for viewers - let us know in the comments where you're located and what you're offering! Posted by CBS Philadelphia on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

National deals

Can't make it to any of these locations? There are still national deals, though some of them will require you to sign up for the chain's rewards program or app.

Burger King offering 1 hamburger free with a $0.70 purchase

Burger King is offering a single hamburger for free to any users of their app who spend $0.70 or more on a purchase.

You have to get Burger King's app to get this deal. The app can be used to order ahead and dine in the restaurant.

Wendy's Jr. bacon cheeseburger for $0.01 with any purchase

Sir, this is a Wendy's. The fast food chain is offering a junior bacon cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase on the Wendy's app.

Additionally, Grubhub+ members who order $25 or more worth of food from a Wendy's can get a free Baconator burger.

Dave and Buster's

Dave & Buster's rewards members can get a burger for 50% off only on National Hamburger Day.

Smashburger

Participating Smashburger locations are offering classic single hamburgers for $5 both in-store or on the website and app with code "CLASSIC24."

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is offering classic burgers buy one, get one free in restaurants or in the Wayback Rewards program at participating locations.

Arby's offering half-off burgers until June 2 via app

They've got the meats for more than just one day. Arby's is offering rewards members 50% off a deluxe or big cheesy bacon burger until Sunday, June 2.

Buffalo Wild Wings offering BOGO burgers

On Tuesday only, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering customers who sign up for the chain's Blazin' Rewards program the chance to buy one burger at regular price and get another of equal or lesser value free. Only at participating locations.