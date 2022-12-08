Firefighters killed battling blaze in Schuylkill County ID'd

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the two firefighters killed battling a blaze in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.

59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old assistant fire chief Zachary Paris died fighting the fire at a home in West Penn Township Wednesday afternoon.

Both worked for the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County.

One person was also found dead outside of the home. Officials say that person's death may not be related to the fire.

Two people who lived in the home made it out and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Pennsylvania fire companies have been sharing to tributes to the fallen firefighters on social media.