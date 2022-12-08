3 people dead after house fire in Schuylkill County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are dead, including two firefighters, after a house fire in Schuylkill County.
The fire started at about 4 p.m. in West Penn Township. While attempting to put out the flames two firefighters became trapped inside.
They were rescued but later died from their injuries.
One other deceased victim was found in the home.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
