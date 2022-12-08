Watch CBS News
Local News

3 people dead after house fire in Schuylkill County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

3 people dead after house fire in Schuylkill County
3 people dead after house fire in Schuylkill County 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people are dead, including two firefighters, after a house fire in Schuylkill County.

The fire started at about 4 p.m. in West Penn Township. While attempting to put out the flames two firefighters became trapped inside.

schuylkill-co-fire-2.jpg

They were rescued but later died from their injuries.

One other deceased victim was found in the home.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 10:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.