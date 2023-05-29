Watch CBS News
N.J. man shows patriotic pride with Memorial Day display

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A South Jersey man is going all out to pay tribute to service members this Memorial Day weekend.

For more than three decades, Dave Newman has put out a patriotic display at his home on the corner of Hopewell Road and Raymond Avenue in Marlton.

He adds items found at flea markets, yard sales, and thrift stores so the display gets bigger and bigger every year.

You still have time to look at the display.

Newman says it comes down a couple of days after Memorial Day.

He says some of these patriotic decorations will also be used to celebrate July 4.

