Memorial Day Weekend 2023: What to do in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're not going down the shore, there are still plenty of fun things to do in Philadelphia during Memorial Day Weekend. The unofficial start of summer is here and the Jersey Shore is anticipating a big turnout.

AAA estimated this weekend will be the fourth-busiest since it started tracking the holiday 23 years ago.

While Memorial Day Weekend is considered the unofficial start to summer, the federal holiday is about honoring those who've died in military service for the U.S.

For those not heading to the beach, here is a roundup of what to do this weekend in the Philadelphia area.

National Constitution Center

The museum will be free and open to the public all weekend long. Some of the programs available at the museum include "Memorial Day History: Made and Re-Made in America Featuring Robert J. Kodosky," "How America Remembers" and the "History of Memorial Day."

Memorial Day Weekend dance party, fireworks

Who doesn't love fireworks? Head down to the Delaware River for some free fireworks Saturday night. It's free and scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. at the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing.

Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink

The rink is open for another season at Dilworth Park. It's open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $8 to $10, are available online. More information is available on the Center City District's website.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest

Staying with the roller skating theme, you can roll on down to Penn's Landing for the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest. There are food and drink, games and skating available, and it's open seven days a week until Sept. 24. You can get tickets online.

Devon Horse Show & Country Fair

The annual event is underway in Chester County. You can check out the top equestrian competitors from around the world compete all weekend. A schedule of events is available online.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Weather permitting, it's never a bad time to hang out at Spruce Street Harbor Park. So bring your hammock and chill out!

"Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America"

The exhibition is one of a few open at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. According to the museum's website, it shows "how each artist engaged with the theme of the rising sun in a time when perspectives about human rights, equality, free speech, and other democratic principles are radically disparate." It runs through Oct. 8 and tickets are available on Rising Sun's website.

"Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia"

The Museum of the American Revolution exhibition highlights the life of James Forten "and his descendants as they navigated the American Revolution and cross-racial relationships in Philadelphia to become leaders in the abolition movement in the lead-up to the Civil War and the women's suffrage movement." It's open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets can be bought online.

New Jersey Renaissance Faire

The faire has two more weekends left and will be open during Memorial Day Weekend. It's taking place at Burlington County Fairgrounds and will be open from Saturday to Monday. It's open rain or shine.

Memorial Day ceremony on Cruiser Olympia

People can head to the Cruiser Olympia on the Philadelphia side of the Delaware River on for a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. It's a free event honoring those who have died for the country.

Memorial Day ceremony on Battleship New Jersey

You can also head across the river to Camden for a Memorial Day ceremony on the Battleship New Jersey on Monday. It also starts at 10 a.m.