Musikfest threat: Police arrest man who wanted to build, set off explosive

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BETHLEHEM, PA (CBS) -- Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public at Musikfest, as the festival continues for its third day.

This comes after Bethlehem police said Friday they arrested a man who they say was telling people he planned to build an explosive and set it off at the festival.

Police say the person or people who reported the man to police did not give a specific time or place when or where the man planned to detonate the device.

Investigators have linked the man to several recent incidents in Bethlehem where firework-sized devices were detonated.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
First published on August 5, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

