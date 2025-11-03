Man charged with murdering brother in Camden, New Jersey, officials say

A 28-year-old man was charged with murdering his brother over the weekend in Camden, New Jersey, officials said.

Anarkis Delgado was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his brother, 29-year-old Raymond Delgado, in Camden Saturday.

Anarkis Delgado was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, officials said.

Officials said the shooting happened Saturday on the 500 block of Pearl Street in Camden. Officers responded to the scene and found Raymond Delgado, who was shot on the sidewalk. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m., officials said.

Anarkis Delgado turned himself in to police after investigators determined he was the person responsible for the shooting, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.