Philadelphia Mummers Parade postpones String Band competition, goes without props after windy weather damage

Mother Nature has had her say and disrupted the 125th annual Mummer's Parade in 2026. Officials say the bands' props were being blown around by high winds on Thursday.

A statement from the Philadelphia Mummers Parade says the String Band competition will be suspended until further notice after some bands suffered wind damage during unloading and setup. During the official parade broadcast on WFMZ, there were reports that five Mummers were injured in the windy conditions, though Philadelphia String Band President Sam Regalbuto told CBS News Philadelphia that he didn't have an exact number on how many people were hurt.

Snow squalls packed with strong wind gusts blew through the region early Thursday morning, leaving frigid temperatures and icy streets in their wake. "Those winds came through and just decimated our sets," said Regalbuto.

Regalbuto said one person working on the sets was taken to the hospital with more serious injuries and another was treated by a paramedic. "And then we had a few others with minor injuries, they got banged up a little bit," he said.

Though the competition portion of the parade is postponed, the bands will still march — but will do so without their props.

"Safety of performers is of utmost importance when making this decision. Please stay tuned for details about a rescheduled String Band judged competition. Date, time and location will be announced when it is finalized," the Mummers Parade organizers said in a statement.

The conditions of the five injured Mummers were not immediately available. An announcement made on WFMZ's broadcast said the performers were taken to an area hospital.