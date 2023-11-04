Watch CBS News
Roosevelt Poplar named new Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 president

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

New leader for Philadelphia Police Union
New leader for Philadelphia Police Union 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's police union is about to get a new leader.

Roosevelt Poplar is taking over for John McNesby as the union's president.

Poplar was the vice president and he has been a Philadelphia police officer for 33 years.

McNesby announced last week he's stepping down to take a job with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

McNesby has served as the FOP Lodge No. 5 president for the past 16 years after taking over in 2007. He began his career with the Philadelphia Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989 and then worked as a narcotics officer before being elected as FOP president.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 4, 2023 / 5:38 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

