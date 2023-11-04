Roosevelt Poplar named new Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 president

New leader for Philadelphia Police Union

New leader for Philadelphia Police Union

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's police union is about to get a new leader.

Roosevelt Poplar is taking over for John McNesby as the union's president.

Poplar was the vice president and he has been a Philadelphia police officer for 33 years.

McNesby announced last week he's stepping down to take a job with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

McNesby has served as the FOP Lodge No. 5 president for the past 16 years after taking over in 2007. He began his career with the Philadelphia Police Department as a patrol officer in 1989 and then worked as a narcotics officer before being elected as FOP president.