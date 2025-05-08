Watch CBS News
Local News

1985 MOVE bombing to be remembered as Philadelphia City Council calls for "reflection" 40 years later

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

May 13, 2025, will mark 40 years to the day after the MOVE bombing, when the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the headquarters of the Black liberation, back-to-nature group's Osage Avenue headquarters.

The bomb started a fire that ended up destroying more than 60 row houses in the West Philadelphia neighborhood. Five children and six adults in the MOVE house were killed. All shared the adopted surname Africa.

Smoke Rising from Destroyed Homes
Aerial view of smoke rising from smoldering rubble where some 60 homes were destroyed by fire after a shoot out and bombing by police at the back-to-nature Black liberation group MOVE's house in West Philadelphia while police were attempting to force the group's eviction. Bettmann via Getty Images

On Thursday, Philadelphia City Council will hold a hearing addressing the decades since the bombing and vote on a resolution that would establish May 13 as a day of remembrance and reflection.

The city is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident decades later. In 2021, remains of some of the victims were discovered to be in the custody of the Penn Museum, and more remains, believed to be those of 12-year-old Delisha Africa, were discovered in 2024.

The Africa family has since purchased the original Osage Avenue plot that contained their home and headquarters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.