Africa family member buys home 38 years after PPD bombing

Africa family member buys home 38 years after its was bombed by the Philadelphia Police Department

Africa family member buys home 38 years after its was bombed by the Philadelphia Police Department

Africa family member buys home 38 years after its was bombed by the Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday marks 38 years since the police bombing of the MOVE Black liberation organization in West Philadelphia. And now a positive development has come for those who were affected.

It's a celebration nearly four decades in the making. Mike Africa Jr. bought 6221 Osage Avenue near Cobbs Creek.

"We have gone through so much restoring the legacies of not just revolutionaries, but our family," said Africa Jr.

In the 1980s several members of MOVE lived there. The home also served as the group's headquarters.

On May 13, 1985, the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the home killing 11 people and leaving 250 homeless. Five children were among the 11 people killed, causing a fire that spread to over 60 row homes.

The mayor at the time, Wilson Goode, ordered the bombing after a confrontation ensued between the Philadelphia Police and MOVE.

In this May, 1985 file photo, scores of row houses burn in a fire in the west Philadelphia neighborhood. (AP Photo, File) AP Photo

Africa's aunt owned the home at the time of the bombing. He recalled a conversation they had years earlier.

"She said 'That house belonged to my family, not the city...That house was mine before MOVE and it was supposed to be mine since MOVE,'" said Africa Jr.

According to MOVE, of the more than 60 homes that were destroyed 6221 was the only one not returned to the original owners.

"We got a lot of stuff taken away from us that we don't get back... And this is a new chapter. We're going to start getting back and taking back everything that is ours," said organizer Krystal Strong.

Africa Jr.'s mother says the purchase of the home is a positive step in the right direction.

"It's a huge undertaking and it's a huge victory because people need to see this. People who are seen as the bottom class they need to see that you can fight," said Debbie Africa.

Now with 6221 back in the Africa family, nearly all the homes that were bombed have been rebuilt and sold. And now Africa Jr. says it is time to also rebuild the community.

"I think the community should work together and be a happy community that can enjoy each other's company and work together and help each other," said Africa Jr.

The new movement is called Reclaiming Osage where neighbors will define their community.

"The block is really quiet. I'm happy that Mike got the house back. It means a lot to him and his family," said neighbor Chris Mansfield.