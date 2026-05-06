Vigil honors man fatally shot inside bar in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood

The Mount Airy community is standing behind a grieving mother who lost her son to gun violence.

Lisa Dixon's son, Kenneth Singleton, aka Scooter, was shot and killed near a pool table inside a bar on Stetson Avenue in Mount Airy on Monday, according to police.

Now, she is putting her pain into action.

"I'm grateful, and I'm glad that everybody is here supporting me," Dixon said. "But not only do I want you to come here and support me, let's go out in the streets, let's march. I don't want nobody else to go through the pain that I am going through. Because it hurts. It hurts real bad."

The community rallied around Dixon. They bowed their heads in prayer and released balloons into the air to honor and remember her son.

Dixon also lost her other son a few years ago.

"Please, I lost both my babies," she said. "I don't know what I'm going to do. Because my kids, that's what I live for. I just want to say, love on people. Shooting is not the way."

As police search for the person responsible, she has a message to parents.

"Please start teaching your children how to interact with each other and let them know it's OK if someone doesn't like you," Dixon said. "It's OK if they don't like what you got on. It's OK if you come from money or if you don't. You are still a person."