Man shot and killed near pool table in Philadelphia bar, police say

A man was shot multiple times inside a Philadelphia bar Monday night, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Uptown Cafe, at Stenton and Mt. Pleasant Avenues in East Mount Airy, for a reported shooting.

Inside, near a pool table, police found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. They rushed him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CBS News Philadelphia

On Tuesday morning, police identified the man as Kenneth Singleton, of the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators found seven spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon and a broken pool stick at the scene.

Detectives are investigating whether there could have been a fight that escalated to the shooting, but right now the motive is not clear.

Police have no description of a shooter or shooters, but are reviewing surveillance video from the bar and interviewing witnesses.

The video captured several people running from the bar after the shots were fired.