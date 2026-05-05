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Man shot and killed near pool table in Philadelphia bar, police say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A man was shot multiple times inside a Philadelphia bar Monday night, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called out to the Uptown Cafe, at Stenton and Mt. Pleasant Avenues in East Mount Airy, for a reported shooting.

Inside, near a pool table, police found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. They rushed him to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

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CBS News Philadelphia

On Tuesday morning, police identified the man as Kenneth Singleton, of the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Investigators found seven spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon and a broken pool stick at the scene.

Detectives are investigating whether there could have been a fight that escalated to the shooting, but right now the motive is not clear.

Police have no description of a shooter or shooters, but are reviewing surveillance video from the bar and interviewing witnesses.

The video captured several people running from the bar after the shots were fired.

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