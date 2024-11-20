William Penn Charter student gets behind scenes look at CBS Philadelphia for World's Children's Day

Mt. Airy girl gets behind the scenes look at CBS News Philadelphia on World's Children's Day

Mt. Airy girl gets behind the scenes look at CBS News Philadelphia on World's Children's Day

Mt. Airy girl gets behind the scenes look at CBS News Philadelphia on World's Children's Day

Sixth grader Bilon got an all-access pass to the inner workings of our newsroom Wednesday as part of the Kids Take Charge program.

"This is so cool," Bilon said.

As part of World Children's Day, CBS News stations partnered with Nickelodeon Our World, UNICEF USA and Jack and Jill of America to have kids take charge across the country.

"Not everyone gets to be in a news station so I'm really excited about that," Billon said.

The William Penn Charter School student stays up to date on current events by frequently watching the news with her family.

Her first stop was at the morning meeting to see which stories were being covered for the day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Next was the makeup room before popping into the green room, where Bilon took her role as a journalist very seriously by asking important questions.

"The room isn't green," Bilon said. "Why is it called the green room then?"

She then headed into our virtual reality studio, where she got a crash course in forecasting with NEXT Weather Meteorologist Grant Gilmore.

CBS News Philadelphia

The day ended with a tour of Studio A and a chat with Jim Donovan before heading out to the sky deck for a practice live shot on camera.

"My favorite part was touring the virtual reality studio and meeting Jim Donovan," Bilon said.

CBS News Philadelphia

The experience was in partnership with the Philly-based leadership organization Jack and Jill of America. The group started in 1938 with the mission to provide social, cultural and educational opportunities to kids.

"I've been a part of the organization since I was about 3," Bilon said. "It's also focused on developing young African American leaders."

No matter where Bilon's future takes her, she'll make sure to lead the way.