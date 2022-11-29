Mothers in Charge helping families of gun violence victims

Mothers in Charge providing help, healing for families of gun violence victims during holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's rising homicide rate leaves many families facing the holidays without their loved ones. For those victims with small children, it's especially difficult.

One organization is providing hope and healing at a time when it's needed most.

For Tanya Warden, holiday celebrations mean one less place setting at the dinner table and one less gift under the tree.

"My son's name is Tyron Alexander. He was 29 years old. He got murdered in North Philadelphia on a block we used to live on in the 2500 block of 5th Street," Warden said.

Warden's son became another victim of senseless gun violence in Philadelphia two years ago. He leaves behind two children, a boy and girl, ages 5 and 9; Tanya's pride and joy.

"I try to make sure the holidays are always special like my son always tried to do for his children. He always tried to make it special for the children," Warden said. "He always tried to make it special. Give him a list, he granted it."

Warden is finding comfort in caring for her two grandchildren, one of the hundreds of children left to live with the memory of parents lost to gun violence. On this day we found her giving back, handing out turkey dinners with Mothers In Charge, a support group for mothers whose children were lost to gun violence.

"Everybody's there to give support and without Mothers In Charge, I don't think I would be able to get through it," Warden said.

Dr. Dorothy Johnson Speight founded the group 14 years ago after her own son was murdered. She's calling their holiday mission to comfort families with small children, one of hope and healing.

"Holidays are about families and get-togethers, and things like that, and with our families, there's one missing," Dr. Johnson Speight said. "In some cases, there's more than one missing but I'm so thrilled for the Joy of Sharing that is exactly what that is. It's bringing joy to families who've lost loved ones."

For Warden, her focus is on giving back and giving joy to her grandchildren this holiday season.

"I had Santa Claus give my grandson a special message from his dad, and the message was to do good in school, always listen to your mother and protect your little sister," Warden said.