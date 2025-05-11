South Jersey families celebrate a sunny Mother's Day with time together, ice cream and more

Families celebrate moms and grandmothers on a sunny Mother's Day in Haddonfield, New Jersey

Sunday was all about moms along Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

"We went antique shopping this morning and then walking around the park, and now we're getting some ice cream," said mom Bryanna Church. For her and one-year-old Emmy, this year has been full of firsts.

"She was two weeks old on my first Mother's Day, so this is the first one I get to be out and about and enjoy," Church said.

"There's nothing better," said grandmother Joyce Sambuca, who spent her day surrounded by her family and grandchildren.

Granddaughter Valentina told us her "Gaga" as she's known is "super kind," while grandson John Meyers said, "Every Thursday we usually hang out, which is pretty cool. I know if I ever need a hand, she's always going to be there."

Diana Martorano, like many, is remembering her mom.

"My mom is no longer here, so for me to have my children here, it's a blessing," Martorano said.

But alongside her two daughters, she knows she has a lot to be grateful for.

"This one is pregnant with my first grandchild too," Martorano said.

With the weather pretty much perfect, many said just being together is the best gift.

Elsi Allen has two children and four grandkids — along with a full heart this Mother's Day, the first in a decade she's spent with her kids.

"I'm happy to be with you guys, I love you guys," Allen told her granddaughter Ashley and their family.