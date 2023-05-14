Mother, daughter make history co-piloting international flight together

A mother and daughter are making history at 42,000 feet.

Teri Eidson and her daughter Nicole McCallister have always been close, but this Mother's Day, their bond is soaring to new heights.

The duo can now claim their place in history, after becoming the first mother-daughter team to co-pilot an international flight.

"You're looking everywhere once we got leveled off and wow. This is the two of us up here flying this huge jet, that was a warming feeling. I enjoyed it," Eidson said.

Late last month, the FedEx pilots took a 14-and-a-half hour and nearly 7,000-mile trip from Memphis to Incheon, South Korea.

Eidson served as captain while McCallister took the helm for takeoff and landing.

"It was one of the better landings I've had," McCallister said. "In that moment, it was funny because my mom was sitting right next to me, but I also reflected on what my mom said which was like I know I'm going to do well and this is what I've worked for."

At a young age, McCallister admired her mom's career in aviation, so she became an Air Force pilot and eventually joined Eidson at FedEx.

"My mom inspires me in so many ways," McCallister said. "I just remember as a kid, she was always there and as an adult she's always been here."

Now a mom herself, McCallister reflects on how her mother did it all.

Eidson said the journey has been worth every minute.

"Being a mom and doing this job -- doing any job -- is not easy to find that fine balance of being able to do both and being able to do both well," she said.

Their message to moms everywhere is to let your dreams take flight.