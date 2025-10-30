Morgan Wallen ending 2026 "Still The Problem" tour in Philadelphia next summer

Country music star Morgan Wallen is coming to Philadelphia in 2026, ending his "Still The Problem" tour at Lincoln Financial Field next summer. Wallen will conclude the tour with two stops at the Linc on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.

Wallen's tour is inspired by his 2025 album "I'm The Problem," released on May 16, 2025. The album led to Wallen becoming the first artist in history to spend at least 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200.

Multiple acts will join Wallen on the "Still The Problem" tour. In Philadelphia, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten will join Wallen for both shows, Brooks & Dunn for the July 31 concert and Ella Langley for the final one.

Pre-registration, open now through 10 p.m. Nov. 6, is available both on Wallen's official website and stilltheproblem.com.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

The "Still The Problem" tour starts on April 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will also make stops in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Michigan and Baltimore. Two dates, June 26 and 27, are blurred out online.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Morgan Wallen Foundation, supporting programs for kids in music and sports.