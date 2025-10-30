Morgan Wallen to play 2 shows at Michigan Stadium in July 2026

Country music star Morgan Wallen is bringing his Still the Problem Tour to Michigan Stadium for two dates in July 2026.

Wallen will perform July 24 and 25 at The Big House as part of his 11-city, 21-show tour in support of his fourth studio album, "I'm the Problem."

In September, Zach Bryan and John Mayer co-headlined the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium, drawing more than 112,000 attendees for the largest ticketed event in U.S. history.

Tickets for Wallen's Ann Arbor shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. ET through AXS. Pre-sale registration is open now through Thursday, Nov. 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten will join Wallen on the July 24 show, while Hardy, Westbrook and Whiten will perform during the July 25 show. Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adock and Ella Langley are also supporting Wallen during other legs of the stadium tour, which includes stops in Chicago, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Denver, as well as other cities.

Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest stadium in the world. Its current capacity is 107,601.

Nicknamed "The Big House," Michigan Stadium first opened in 1927 and has hosted several prominent sporting events in addition to Wolverines football, like the NHL Winter Classic and several International Champions Cup soccer matches.

Michigan established an NCAA single-game attendance record of 115,109 fans in a 2013 night game against Notre Dame.