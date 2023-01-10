More revelations as Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' on sale

PHILADELPHIA (CBS0 - "Spare" is on bookshelves and selling fast. Prince Harry's memoir sold more than 400,000 copies Tuesday in the U.K. alone.

In it, he describes his family as "very large," "very ancient," and "very dysfunctional."

He writes his father, King Charles, had trouble communicating, listening, and trouble being intimate face-to-face. He claims his father didn't hug him when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash. Spare also seems to paint Prince William as "angry."

At Inkwood Books in Haddonfield, owner Sarah Knapp spent the day anxiously awaiting the arrival of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's new memoir, Spare.

"I'm expecting to see quite a few people in here looking for the book," Knapp said.

The anticipation came with its fair share of phone calls and also preorders.

"We're definitely expecting more people to come in and ask about it today," Knapp said. "People came in here looking for the queen's biography after she passed away. It was a pretty good seller around the holidays so people are interested."

Some are interested in the history and fantasy.

Others for the drama and romance.

"I'm kind neutral on the royal family," a customer said. "It is what it is, but I like the drama. It's kind of funny to watch it from a distance. I think it's great that he's telling his story and he standing by his wife and we love to see it."

While some would prefer to be spared a copy.

"You know, there is that line between fantasy and reality," one customer said. "I've got granddaughters who want to be princesses and it doesn't look that appealing."

"If it were there, I wouldn't pick it up and read it personally," one person said.

Gary Coleman of the English Gardener Gift Shop just down the street, who is from the Cotswolds of England, says Harry could have spared us all the details.

"I don't really approve it," Coleman said. "He's kind of thrown the whole royal family under the bus!"

Regardless of which side of the pond or opinion you reside, the book is on sale now.

You can see Prince Harry's exclusive late night appearance on Tuesday night when he joins Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. That's at 11:35 p.m. right here on CBS. You can also stream it live on Paramount+.