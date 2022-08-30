Temporary road closures in place as months-long repaving project along Washington Avenue begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A months-long repaving project along Washington Avenue started on Monday night. The goal of the project is to make the street safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Temporary road closures are in place near the construction site, which runs along Washington Avenue from 4th Street to Grays Ferry Avenue.

Work will be completed in four separate phases - street milling, the adjustment of manhole covers and resetting of utility boxes, final asphalt paving, and final line striping - which will take place in separate activities over the course of the next several months.

Phase 1 (Milling Operations)

The first phase, milling operations (removal of the old asphalt), will begin on Monday, August 29, during overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Milling along Washington Avenue will start at 4th Street, then continue in the western direction, ending at Grays Ferry Avenue.

Phase 2 (Manhole Adjustments)

The second phase, utility box and manhole adjustments, will take place during daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Phase 3 (Final Paving Operations)

The third phase, final paving operations, will take place during overnight hours between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Temporary paint will be used to mark the line striping to avoid traffic confusion while the work is in progress.

Phase 4 (Final Striping)

Lastly, in the fourth phase, the contractor will begin installing final line striping along the Washington Avenue corridor. Final line striping will be installed in the new mixed-lane configuration along Washington Avenue from 4th to 11th Streets. Additional safety improvements and new parking and loading signs will be installed following final line striping from 4th to 11th Streets as well.

The project should be finished by the end of the year.

For more information on the City's Paving Program visit www.phila.gov/paving.