Police warn of man harassing runners in Montgomery County parks

LOWER MORELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Police urge women to be careful in parks after receiving reports of a male harassing runners.

A woman, who did not want her face on-camera, said she was frightened by a stranger while on a run. She said last Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. on the Pennypack Trail, a man made unusual and suggestive comments to her.

"These things do need to be reported, because we never know when it could be something else," she said. "When he asked if he could show me a wrestling move, and if I could do a wrestling move, he said, 'It looks like your thighs could break me.'"

The woman said the male also took a picture of her. She said she told the man she had to finish her run. When she returned, she says his car was still parked next to hers.

"I noticed him startle or sit up from his back seat," the woman said.

That is when she called 911. Lower Moreland Township Police said they believe the man may be connected to two other incidents. They do not have a sketch of the suspect, yet. While they investigate, they are urging women to be careful.

"Tell people where you are when you're running," Lower Moreland Township Police Detective Morgan Caltabiano said. "Share your location with your family. Have your phone calls while you are on your walk or your run."

"It really is shocking and sad that women can't be healthy and do what they want to do without being harassed," said cyclist Cynthia Piccirilli.

Missy Silverman owns Wheelworks Car Wash right next to the trail and goes walking herself. She said she hopes anyone with a similar scary encounter comes forward.

"If you see a problem, let someone know. Speak up," she said.