Cumberland County, New Jersey detective Sgt. Monica Mosley killed in home invasion, police say

A South Jersey detective was shot and killed during a home invasion Tuesday night, police said.

Sgt. Monica Mosley of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office was found dead in her home on the 600 block of Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton, New Jersey at around 10:30 p.m.

Bridgeton police arrived on the scene after reports of multiple people kicking in the front door of the home.

Mosley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later arrived at Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton and troopers from the New Jersey State Police were called to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Bridgeton Police Department

One person at one of those hospitals was detained after being treated for a gunshot wound, but it wasn't immediately clear Wednesday whether that person had a connection to the case.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. NJSP is investigating along with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Bridgeton police.

Law enforcement community in mourning

"Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond," Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. "She will be missed more than words can detail, but she will never be forgotten by her CCPO family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Mosley's family at this most difficult time."

Mosley started in the prosecutor's office in 2006 as a paralegal specialist, and made detective in 2009, Webb-McRae said. Mosley served in several units within the office, including the trial team, the Special Victims Unit, the Community Justice Unit and the internal affairs unit, which she led as the unit supervisor.

"We are resolute in making sure that Monica is remembered for who she was, how she lived and how she touched each of our lives," Webb-McRae said.

Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said he's known Sgt. Mosley for nearly her entire career.

"All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily," the chief said in a news release.

"Our hearts at BPD go out to the family, friends, fellow detectives and co-workers of Sgt. Monica Mosley," Bridgeton police said on Facebook. "Always loved and admired, so devastating of a loss. Justice will be served and you will always be in our thoughts and prayers."

"We are devastated by the news that one of our members was killed. We will do whatever is needed to help catch the people responsible. Our thoughts are with her family and coworkers," New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association President Peter Andreyev said on social media.