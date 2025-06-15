Monday in Philadelphia region will be cool, cloudy with scattered storms. Here's the weather forecast.

We're kicking off Monday just like the weekend — more clouds, scattered showers and temps stuck in the 60s in the Philadelphia region. Same story, different day.

Things start to look up a bit on Tuesday. We'll still have mostly cloudy skies, but highs will creep into the mid-70s, with only a few isolated showers popping up here and there.

By Wednesday, it starts feeling like summer again. Expect upper 80s, some scattered showers, and even a few storms, especially in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday is the official end of spring, and we're going out with a bang. Highs will be near 90, and there is a chance of those classic afternoon storms — definitely starting to feel like summer.

And speaking of summer, Friday delivers. We're looking at sunshine and highs in the upper 80s — just about perfect.

Looking ahead at weather in Philadelphia region

Get ready — starting next Saturday, we could be entering our first heat wave of the year. That means three or more days in a row hitting 90 degrees or higher, and this stretch could keep going into the following week.

For some context:

Last year's first heat wave ran from June 18 to 23, and the last one hit at the end of July.

Both topped out at 98 degrees.

Our last 100-plus degree day was on July 7, 2012, when we hit 101 degrees.

And the longest heat wave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Scattered showers. High 70. Low 61.

Tuesday: Shower or rumble. High 76. Low 64.

Wednesday: Afternoon storms. High 88. Low 69.

Thursday: Hot, a storm? High 91. Low 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 67.

Saturday: Heat builds. High 89. Low 67.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 93. Low 71.

