Monday in Philadelphia region will be cool, cloudy with scattered storms. Here's the weather forecast.

By Andrew Kozak

Dreary start to the week in Philadelphia area, summer arrives Friday
We're kicking off Monday just like the weekend — more clouds, scattered showers and temps stuck in the 60s in the Philadelphia region. Same story, different day.

Things start to look up a bit on Tuesday. We'll still have mostly cloudy skies, but highs will creep into the mid-70s, with only a few isolated showers popping up here and there.

By Wednesday, it starts feeling like summer again. Expect upper 80s, some scattered showers, and even a few storms, especially in the afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday is the official end of spring, and we're going out with a bang. Highs will be near 90, and there is a chance of those classic afternoon storms — definitely starting to feel like summer.

And speaking of summer, Friday delivers. We're looking at sunshine and highs in the upper 80s — just about perfect.

Looking ahead at weather in Philadelphia region

Get ready — starting next Saturday, we could be entering our first heat wave of the year. That means three or more days in a row hitting 90 degrees or higher, and this stretch could keep going into the following week.

For some context:

  • Last year's first heat wave ran from June 18 to 23, and the last one hit at the end of July.
  • Both topped out at 98 degrees.
  • Our last 100-plus degree day was on July 7, 2012, when we hit 101 degrees.
  • And the longest heat wave on record? A whopping 12 days back in 1901, including two scorchers over 100 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Scattered showers. High 70. Low 61.

Tuesday: Shower or rumble. High 76. Low 64.

Wednesday: Afternoon storms. High 88. Low 69.

Thursday: Hot, a storm? High 91. Low 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87. Low 67.

Saturday: Heat builds. High 89. Low 67.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High 93. Low 71.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

