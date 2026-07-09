How MLB's All-Star Game is helping Tree House Books expand literacy access to kids in Philadelphia

As the Phillies and Major League Baseball put the finishing touches on the 96th All-Star Game next week, the league is hoping to leave a lasting impact in Philadelphia well beyond the Midsummer Classic.

Part of MLB's All-Star Legacy Initiative includes infusing money into Tree House Books to double its children's library and upgrade its space in North Philadelphia.

Kids in North Philly on Thursday celebrated the expansion of the nonprofit community center and by-donation bookstore with smiles on their faces.

"It's about more than that game that's going to be played," Scott Palmer, the Phillies' director of public affairs, said. "It's about creating opportunities through literacy, imagination and learning."

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MLB and the Phillies are leading a project to renovate the space, unveiling new designs of the children's library, teen center and new tutoring spaces. The new spaces will be known as the MLB All-Star Legacy Literacy Clubhouse.

"This transformation is going to mean the world to us at Tree House Books," Michael Brix, executive director of the North Philly-based nonprofit, said, "and it's going to mean the world to the youth in North Philadelphia."

Among those in attendance Thursday was Phillies legend Ryan Howard and his wife, Krystle, who got a look at the construction and renderings of the new spaces. The children's library at Tree House Books will also be named in their honor.

"Just wanted to do something that will help benefit kids," Howard said. "And if anybody else were to take notice, that's great. The focus is about them. It's always about them, and it's always going to continue to be about them. And being a part of this project and having our names tied to it is an ultimate honor that we are both very excited for."

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The investment from the Phillies and MLB is not only helping expand literacy access to kids, but the hope is to also set them up for a better future.

"We are going to expand what we are able to offer to the kids in this neighborhood," Brix said. "Programming, one-on-one tutoring and community growth. What all this is meant for us to do is to inspire the future generations."

The space, which is currently under construction, is expected to have a grand opening next spring.