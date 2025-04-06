Missing woman's body found stabbed, wrapped in sheet inside of futon in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating after they discovered a missing woman's body in the city's Frankford neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers discovered a missing 21-year-old woman's body near the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue, police said.

Investigators were told the 21-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Wednesday, April 2. Police said the woman had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, and her body was found wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain inside a futon.

No one has been arrested in the case, and the investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives.

Investigators did not provide an identity for the woman.