Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing woman's body found stabbed, wrapped in sheet inside of futon in Philadelphia, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Philadelphia police are investigating after they discovered a missing woman's body in the city's Frankford neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, officers discovered a missing 21-year-old woman's body near the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue, police said.

Investigators were told the 21-year-old woman hadn't been seen since Wednesday, April 2. Police said the woman had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, and her body was found wrapped in a sheet and a shower curtain inside a futon. 

No one has been arrested in the case, and the investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Detectives. 

Investigators did not provide an identity for the woman.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.