Woman wanted for questioning in connection with the death of a 21-year-old woman in Frankford Philadelphia police sent out an update on Saturday on their investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old Frankford woman. Investigators say her body was found last Saturday with multiple stab wounds. It was wrapped up inside a futon in an apartment on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue. Police are now looking for 28-year-old Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, who they say is wanted for questioning.