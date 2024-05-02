Body of missing kayaker found in Schuylkill River in Upper Merion Township, police say

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of a kayaker who went missing in the Schuylkill River in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, was found on Thursday, police said.

The 70-year-old man has been missing since Monday, April 29, after he went on a fishing trip on his kayak, police said. The man's identity isn't known at this time.

Police said the man's body was found at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday by a fire department marine unit and turned over to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

Police said he launched his kayak on Monday at the Upper Merion Boathouse at 400 Falls View Drive and that he posted a selfie on social media while he was traveling on the river in the boat.

On Monday at around 2 p.m., authorities said Upper Merion Township police received a call from a resident a mile away from the boathouse about a man calling for help in the area of the woods and the river.

Police said officers responded to the scene but didn't hear or locate anyone near the river or wooded area. Crews continued to search up and down the river but didn't find anything on Monday.

On Tuesday, police said officers found the man's Toyota RAV4 at the boathouse and located the man's kayak at the base of the dam near the middle of the river, along with other items.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Upper Merion Township Police Department at 610-265-3232, or by submitting a tip via CrimeWatch.