Emergency crews searching for missing boater in Schuylkill River near Upper Merion Boathouse, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — Emergency crews are searching for a boater who went missing in the Schuylkill River near the Upper Merion Boathouse on Tuesday, police said. 

Police are asking residents to avoid the area. 

snapshot-2.jpg
Search and rescue teams from towns neighboring Upper Merion are assisting in the search. 

If you have any information on the missing boater, please call the Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Before CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on April 30, 2024 / 7:29 PM EDT

