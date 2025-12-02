Last wildcat missing from Berks County wildlife center dies after being hit by car

One of three wildcats that escaped from a wildlife center in Berks County, Pennsylvania, last month has died after being hit by a car.

The Cricket Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Alburtis said early Tuesday that its last missing African Serval was hit by a car Monday night.

"She was very much loved and will be deeply missed," the center said.

The three cats escaped from the center on Nov. 5 after strong winds damaged the fence around their enclosure. Two of the cats were safely located a few days later.

"Thank you to everyone for your help," the center said. "This is not the outcome we wanted, but we take solace in the fact that the other two are home and safe because of the dedication and compassion of this community."

The wildlife center said the three African Servals were still housed there from the center's time doing cat rescue. According to their website, Cricket Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is now focused on helping wildlife that's native to Pennsylvania.