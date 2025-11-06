3 wildcats escape Pennsylvania wildlife center after tree falls on pen during windstorms

Three wildcats escaped from a wildlife center in Berks County, Pennsylvania, after a tree fell on their pen during Wednesday's windstorms.

Windstorms rolled through Berks County on Wednesday night, damaging several enclosures at the Cricket Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Alburtis. The wildlife center says its African Serval enclosures took the worst damage.

Three African Servals escaped after a tree toppled their pen, the wildlife center says.

According to a post on social media, the three wildcats are the wildlife center's last three from its time doing cat rescue.

The wildlife center says the wildcats are old and are not a danger to humans or pets.

"Please do not harm them," the wildlife center wrote on Facebook.

The wildlife center is asking anyone in the Alburtis or Berks County area who spots the animals to call them at 717-381-9893.