1 escaped wildcat returned to Pennsylvania wildlife center as search for remaining 2 ramps up

One of three wildcats that escaped from a wildlife center in Berks County, Pennsylvania, earlier this week has been safely returned.

The Cricket Wildlife Center announced in a Facebook post that one of the African Servals, which escaped Wednesday, is now back at the center. The other two African Servals, have been spotted between Huffs Church, Bitting, and Delong roads and appear to be staying close together.

The center also said the Berks County Emergency Services Special Operations Group is assisting in the search for the wildcats using thermal drones. The Mighty Pawz Humane Society, is also helping the wildlife center repair the enclosures.

The wildcats' enclosures were damaged during Wednesday night's windstorm, which toppled a tree onto their pen and allowed them to escape.

According to a post on social media, the three wildcats are the wildlife center's last three from its time doing cat rescues.

The wildlife center says the wildcats are old and are not a danger to humans or pets.

"Please do not harm them," the wildlife center wrote on Facebook.

The wildlife center is asking anyone in the Alburtis or Berks County area who spots the animals to call them at 717-381-9893.