Ministry of Awe transforms a historic Philadelphia bank into immersive art space

A historic bank building in Philadelphia's Old City is reopening this weekend but this time, it's not holding money. Instead, the nearly two-century-old structure has been transformed into an immersive art experience called the Ministry of Awe.

More than 100 Philadelphia artists have turned the former bank, originally built in the 1840s, into a multi-floor creative playground filled with installations, performances, and interactive exhibits. The experience spans five floors and a basement, inviting visitors to explore the building in entirely new ways.

CBS News Philadelphia

The project also embraces its location in Old City, along the same street where modern banking in America first took shape.

Organizers say the goal is to shift the idea of "currency" away from money and toward human connection.

"We protect humanity and our currency, I guess you could say is the human spirit," said Meg Saligman, president of the Ministry of Awe. "People interacting with one another. People co-creating. So you come in the bank and it's filled with creativity and art. You explore with wonder and curiosity. There's no right way to do it, but it's a heck of a lot of fun."

The Ministry of Awe is in a former bank in the Old City neighborhood of Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

The Ministry of Awe is located at 27 North 3rd Street and officially opens to the public March 14.