New Jersey's Millennium Skate World rolls into summer with low-cost sessions, community programs

Millennium Skate World rolls into summer with low-cost sessions and community programs

Millennium Skate World, a roller-skating rink that has been a fixture in Camden, New Jersey, for nearly 25 years, is rolling into the summer season with a slate of low-cost sessions and community programs aimed at keeping residents active and cool.

Located at 1900 Carman Street, just minutes from the Ben Franklin Bridge, the indoor rink will mark its 25th anniversary on Dec. 14. General manager Tracy Medley said the venue's mission is to ensure "clean, fun, friendly and safe" recreation that families can afford.

"We are very affordable. We have special family days, [it's] only $6 admission, and then the skate rental is $5," Medley said.

Millennium's weekly schedule includes day-camp sessions, public skating and late-night adult skates every Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

In partnership with the city, Millennium offers a free skate day for Camden residents once a month. Police officers and Mayor Victor Carstarphen hand out "golden tickets" — free passes awarded to children caught doing good deeds in the community.

"Whenever they're out in the community and the officers observe someone doing a good job, then they give out a free pass for them to be able to enjoy skating. And they get free admission and free skate rental when they receive one of those tickets," Medley said.

For 10-year-old Jamie Marrero, the rink is a way to build confidence.

"It really expresses who I am," she said. "I feel like I have a place in the community when I'm skating."

Medley said she is planning a city-wide celebration with Carstarphen in December to commemorate Millennium's quarter-century milestone.

More information is available by calling 856-625-9372.