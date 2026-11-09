New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill taps Shirley Emehelu to serve as Lieutenant Governor

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill will once again have a second-in-command, after her first, Dale Caldwell, resigned amid allegations he violated state ethics rules and committed sexual harassment.

Shirley Emehelu will be the state's new Lieutenant Governor, Sherrill announced at a news conference in Trenton Monday. Emehelu had been serving as acting Secretary of State before she became interim Lieutenant Governor when Caldwell resigned.

CBS News Philadelphia is livestreaming the news conference in the player above and on our YouTube page.

Caldwell resigned Sept. 25, and CBS New York reported Sherrill had 45 days to select a replacement. That brings us to today.

Caldwell has denied the allegations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.