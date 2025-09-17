Watch CBS News
Feral cat shot and killed in Falls Township, Pennsylvania; $2,500 reward available for an arrest

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
A $2,500 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction of someone who shot and killed a feral cat in Bucks County, Pennsylvania last week.

The cat, a feral male black and white tuxedo known as Mikey, was part of a colony in the B section of the Pennwood Crossing Mobile Home Park. Mikey was shot on Thursday, Sept. 11, the Bucks County SPCA said.

Mikey was neutered and known to be friendly by those who manage the feral colony in the area. He was found bleeding around 7:30 p.m. on the 11th and was still warm, indicating the shooting was likely recent.

Mikey was then taken to a veterinary clinic where X-rays showed a projectile.

The agency reminded the public that animal cruelty is a felony.

Last year, a man pleaded guilty to a felony for shooting two cats, killing one, at the Aspen Falls Apartments in Falls Township. Someone who provided video identifying the shooter in that case received a reward, the BCSPCA said.

Anyone with information should contact the BCSPCA's Report Cruelty Tipline at 844-772-2847 or file a report on the BCSPCA website.

