$2,500 reward available for info on shooting that killed 1 pet cat, injured another
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A $2,500 reward is being offered for information on who shot two pet cats in Falls Township, Bucks County, last week, killing one of them.
The cats, Tootsie and Jackie, were shot Wednesday.
Tootsie, seen on the left in the above photo, was killed.
Jackie, the black cat, needed emergency surgery. One of her eyes was removed and part of a projectile remains lodged near her brain.
The Bucks County SPCA is now offering a reward for information on the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact BCSPCA Chief Humane Officer Nikki Thompson at 844-772-28847 or email reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.
