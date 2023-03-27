Watch CBS News
Mike Trout is bringing a new golf course to South Jersey

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Mike Trout and Tiger Woods are teaming up to build a new golf course in South Jersey.

Trout on Monday announced the new golf course, Trout National - The Reserve, on Twitter.

The Millville, New Jersey, native said he teamed up with Woods and the golfer's course design company, TGR Design, to build it.

"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw," Trout tweeted.

The announcement came a day after the baseball superstar teased on social media a "very special project" coming to South Jersey.

"It's pretty incredible having a chance to own your own golf course," Trout told Sports Illustrated. "Getting Tiger to design it is crazy. If you had told me before that this would happen one day, I would have said you are crazy. It's more than I ever thought possible."

The course will open in 2025.  

