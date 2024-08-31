Pennsylvania man arrested for shooting that injured 6 people at annual Dominican Festival Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A second suspect involved in a shooting on Sunday that injured 6 people near Allentown's annual Dominican festival was taken into custody, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca identified the second suspect as Miguel Angel Ovalles Ubri of Allentown. Ovalles Ubri, 28, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to a news release from the DA's Office.

Ovalles Ubri's arrest comes days after the first suspect, Yunior Peralta-Quintana, 21, was taken into custody Sunday.

According to Holihan, Peralta-Quintana, who is also from Allentown, received the same charges as Ovalles Ubri. Both suspects are being held without bail at the Lehigh County Jail.

On Sunday, Allentown police responded to the parking lot shooting on the 100 block of North 7th Street around 6:45 p.m., officials said. When police arrived, both Peralta-Quintana and Ovalles Ubri were still shooting, leading two officers to fire their weapons in response, according to the news release.

Officials said officers at the scene began treating shooting victims with tourniquets. However, none of the six victims were hit by the two officer's shots.

Police took Peralta-Quintana into custody moments after the shooting, according to the news release.

Allentown Police Detective Theodore Kiskeravage, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Detective Moses Miller and the Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center are overseeing the shooting investigation.

The officers who fired their weapons during the shooting are also being investigated.