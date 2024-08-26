Shooting in Allentown, Pennsylvania under investigation by police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Officials in Allentown, Pennsylvania are investigating what led up to shots being fired near the city's Dominican festival on Sunday night.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said his office was aware of a "shooting incident" on the 100 block of North 7th Street. Gunfire was heard in the downtown area, but police have not said if anyone was shot during the incident.

Video captured near Linden and 7th streets Sunday showed a large police presence in the area, but Tuerk said in his statement that there was "no ongoing danger to the public."

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to Allentown Police and the mayor's office for more details.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more updates as new information becomes available.