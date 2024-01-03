Arrests made in killings of 15-year-old Michael Garr, Mohammad Rahman in Upper Darby: investigators

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Delaware County will announce arrests in two separate homicides in Upper Darby last year.

One incident killed 15-year-old Michael Garr on April 21 and Mohammad Rahman on Oct. 29, 2023.

Garr, of Drexel Hill, was a sophomore at Upper Darby High School. He was out walking on Bridge Street near Brunswick Avenue when someone stabbed him. A resident who provided security footage to police revealed Garr was followed down Baltimore Pike for a time before the stabbing.

Still, no motive has yet been released for either incident.

A Garr family spokesperson sent a statement to CBS News Philadelphia about the news.

"We are very grateful for all the hours the police and detectives worked on this case," the statement reads. "How could our family ever repay them! It's a sad day but we are happy for this development."

Rahman, 65, was shot and killed outside the Masjid Al-Madinah, also known as the Upper Darby Islamic Center, on 69th Street.

Rahman was a longtime resident of Philadelphia and worked as a correctional officer at Riverside Correctional Facility in Holmesburg.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream a news conference at 2 p.m. with the Delaware County District Attorney's Office on the arrests.

Officials say the cases are separate and have no connection other than both occurred in Upper Darby.

You can watch the news conference wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming or in the player above.