"There are no words": Drexel Hill community pays respects to slain 15-year-old

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Five days have passed, and still there are no arrests in the fatal stabbing of a beloved 15-year-old Drexel Hill teen.

Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Michael Garr. A viewing will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill.

There will be limited parking for family and friends at Drexel Hill Middle School.

The funeral mass will start at 10 a.m.Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Church on Dennison Avenue.

Family and friends are showing love and support in a community that's been terribly shaken by this case of murder.

One phrase we heard a lot today: "There are no words."

The fatal stabbing of an Upper Darby High School 10th grader has rocked the community.

Last night — police released a video of a man believed to be a witness — they've since determined he has no connection to the murder.

Investigators' work continues.

Meanwhile — this neighborhood— Garr's neighborhood, prepares to say goodbye.

A young woman sat and prayed at a memorial for Garr – the gravity of a picture with a "Watch Children" sign — ironically the spot where the 15-year-old teen was attacked and stabbed to death on Friday night.

"It just doesn't make any sense," Jacque Rodgers said.

Rodgers stopped by at the intersection of Brunswick and Bridge.

"I needed to come and pay my respects to him," Rodgers said.

She didn't know Garr — but this is a tight-knit community — and everybody here can trace a connection to how they've been impacted.

"I was shocked," Rodgers said. "It's a nice neighborhood."

Rodgers added she doesn't think she would question her safety in the area.

Police have worked around the clock to track Garr's movements on Friday night.

Investigators tell CBS News Philadelphia they've ruled out any possible tensions or disputes at school.

Detectives have amassed surveillance video from all directions to develop a timeline — a chronology of who Garr may have come into contact with.

Police say the investigation has been difficult.

"It's a horrible thing to happen, to anyone, but especially a member of your family," Michael Gambol, of Gambol's Cafe, said.

Meanwhile — At Gambol's Cafe on Garrett Road — friends of the family have raised more than $3,000 to help with final expenses.

"Michael Garr Sr. has been a friend and customer for years, and everybody in here has been affected by what has happened," Gambol said.

There is also a movement to turn Drexel Hill and Delco green for Michael Garr.

Shannon Amey, a family friend, says his love of the Eagles made the color choice an easy one.

"It's been a long few days," Amey said. "There are no words. It's been heartbreaking. We've never experienced anything like this, and to know that family, your heart breaks."

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.