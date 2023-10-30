Man killed in carjacking outside Upper Darby mosque ID'd; person of interest sought

Shooting in parking lot of mosque in Upper Darby appears to be related to carjacking

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities are searching for a gunman accused of fatally shooting a 65-year-old man during a carjacking outside of an Upper Darby mosque.

Worshippers of the mosque confirmed to CBS Philadelphia that the shooting happened in the rear parking lot of Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center located at 201 S. 69th Street.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Mohammad Rahman. He worked as a correctional officer in the city of Philadelphia.

Upper Darby police released a surveillance image of a person of interest in the case. Detectives are hoping someone will recognize the person based on their ripped jeans and high-end sneakers.

Person of interest in shooting outside Upper Darby mosque Upper Darby Police

Police said someone called 911 Sunday evening after they heard shots fired. Upon initial investigation, police responded to the Wendy's across the street from the mosque and there was a delay in locating the actual scene of the crime.

When they finally located the area where the shooting took place, police found Rahman suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe Rahman was a victim of a carjacking.

Worshippers said they believe the victim refused to give up his car keys, which led to the shooting, but the superintendent said he cannot confirm this because the man died and can't confirm this information.

There were no other witnesses to the shooting either.

Rahman's stolen Toyota RAV4 was abandoned by the suspect and recovered by police on Cecil Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

There is nothing to suggest that this shooting was a hate crime or bias based on the victim's membership with the mosque.

Detectives believe this was a random act of violence.