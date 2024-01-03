Suspect arrested in killing of worshiper outside Upper Darby mosque: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Police made an arrest in a fatal shooting outside an Upper Darby mosque in October, authorities announced Wednesday.

Mohammad Rahman, 65, was on his way to pray when he was robbed and murdered outside the Masjid Al-Madinah, also known as the Upper Darby Islamic Center, on South 69th Street.

After two months on the run, 20-year-old Herman Stigall was taken into custody and charged with Rahman's murder.

"It's unexpected, and what happened, you know, it broke my heart, personally," worshiper Mohammad Shukur said.

Detectives say the victim had just gotten out of his car when he got into a struggle with the suspect in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect shot Rahman in the chest, then took off in his Toyota Rav4.

In late December, police said they spotted Stigall driving a different vehicle, but he refused to pull over.

"He got onto Interstate 76, where he crashed. He bailed out of that vehicle. He was captured with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

At the time of Stigall's arrest, police said he was carrying a ghost gun that was used in the murder.

In the wake of the shooting, the mosque hired a private security team during prayer services to help congregants feel safe. Now that an arrest has been made, congregants are breathing a sigh of relief.

"We are so happy and glad to see … we are getting the justice and we are proud of Upper Darby Police Department," worshiper Sheiki Siddique said. "They got him."

Upper Darby police also announced Wednesday they arrested a suspect in the killing of Michael Garr.

