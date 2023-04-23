Upper Darby police asking for public's help to solve fatal teen stabbing

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby police are asking the public's help after a 15-year-old was fatally stabbed Friday night in Drexel Hill.

The stabbing at the 200 block of Bridge Street left 15-year-old Michael Garr, a 10th grader at Upper Darby High School, dead.

On Sunday, police released a photo of a couple seen walking toward Dennison Avenue from the area of Bridge and Anne Streets just after the time of the stabbing.

With regard to the death investigation of 15-year-old Michael Garr, there was a couple walking hand-in-hand on Bridge St, passing Anne St, and headed toward Dennison Ave, at 9:39 PM on 4/21. If you were one of these individuals, or if you know who they may be, please let us know pic.twitter.com/awhvrzirU5 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 23, 2023

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the people in the picture and asking them to come forward.

If you live near Bridge Street or along the Baltimore Pike corridor of Clifton Heights, police are asking if you can provide any surveillance video from Friday, April 21 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents can send information to their email at info@udpd.org or tip line: 484-574-1157.

The Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27 is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.