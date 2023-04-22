Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen fatally stabbed Friday night in Drexel Hill: police

By Joe Holden, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Officers were called to a block in Drexel Hill Friday night after a teenager was stabbed, police said.

Police were called around 10 p.m. in the area of Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue.

BREAKING: Upper Darby Township Police confirm they are investigating a fatal stabbing at Bridge Street and Brunswick...

Posted by Joe Holden on Friday, April 21, 2023

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m. 

Police are looking for more information and there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. That reward comes from the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27.

Upper Darby police can be reached at 484-574-1157.

