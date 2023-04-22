Teen fatally stabbed Friday night in Drexel Hill: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Officers were called to a block in Drexel Hill Friday night after a teenager was stabbed, police said.

Police were called around 10 p.m. in the area of Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue.

Update: A 15-year-old Drexel Hill resident was fatally stabbed on the 200 block of Bridge Street at approximately 9:30 yesterday evening. While the investigation is ongoing, we are looking for any and all information that can help. You can reach us at 484-574-1157. @FopLodge27 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) April 22, 2023

BREAKING: Upper Darby Township Police confirm they are investigating a fatal stabbing at Bridge Street and Brunswick... Posted by Joe Holden on Friday, April 21, 2023

The stabbing happened around 9:30 p.m.

Police are looking for more information and there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. That reward comes from the Delaware County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27.

Upper Darby police can be reached at 484-574-1157.