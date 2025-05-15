Evoluer House hosts Mental Health Action Day workshop at Girard College

May is World Mental Health Month and May 15 marks Mental Health Action Day, encouraging anyone to take action for their mental health, their loved one's or their community's, in whatever way works best for them.

On Mental Health Action Day, CBS Philadelphia partnered with The Evoluer House, a nonprofit focused on empowering Black and Brown girls through wellness and education.

At the center of it all was a "Healthy Girl Summer" workshop held at Girard College.

Evoluer House volunteers packed more than 50 gift bags filled with affirmation bracelets, journals, stress balls, and yoga mats — each item chosen to promote self-care and confidence.

"We are getting ready for MTV's Mental Health Action Day," said Cheryl Wadlington, founder of The Evoluer House. "We want these young women to learn how to identify when things have gotten too heavy, what to do, where the resources are, and how to help a friend."

Wadlington, who's been mentoring girls for over 20 years, says mental health conversations in Black and Brown communities are long overdue.

"It was taboo. It was brushed under the rug. But not anymore," she said.

The event also celebrates a recent surprise: a $10,000 donation from MTV to support Evoluer's mission.

Board member Tracy Wood made sure every gift bag included tools of positive affirmation.

"They matter," she said. "We want them to leave knowing they can contribute to their community."

Thursday's in-person event reached capacity, but The Evoluer House is hosting virtual summer workshops open to the public.

For more information you can visit their website at evoluerhouse.org.