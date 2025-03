Philadelphia's Evoluer House surprised with $10K grant from MTV ahead of Mental Health Action Day Mental Health Action Day on May 15th is dedicated to pushing our culture from awareness to action on mental health. Evoluer House in Philadelphia's Old City is a resource for young women putting an emphasis on mental health. Founder Cheryl Ann Wadlington got a surprise from MTV's Jay Osterman, senior manager of social impact — Evoluer House is receiving a $10,000 grant to further their mission!