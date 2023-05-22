NEXT Weather: Pleasant week ahead but showers are possible for MDW

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Most of the week ahead will be very dry, sunny and remarkably quiet.

Monday begins sunny and temperatures climb to the upper 70s unless you are at the Shore, where a steady onshore breeze will leave highs in the 60s.

By Monday afternoon, a weak cold front will dip southward across the area and generate some afternoon clouds. The frontal passage may trigger some stray showers for the Poconos and Lehigh Valley. The remainder of the areas should remain dry.

Tuesday turns mostly sunny after some early morning clouds. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid-70s.

By Wednesday, another weak front approaches. Ahead of the front, temperatures will chase 80 degrees and skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

As the front crosses the area, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible to the north and west of Philadelphia.

Behind Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will tumble to the low 70s for Thursday and Friday. High pressure keeps skies sunny on Thursday and much of Friday but clouds will increase later in the day on Friday.

Here's where it gets interesting: The unofficial kick-off to summer, aka Memorial Day Weekend, is less than a week away, so will we need the umbrellas?

A coastal low is expected to form off the southeast on Wednesday. This low will track northward on Thursday and Friday delivering showers along the east coast.

What does that mean for us? The possibility of weekend showers.

There are many uncertainties about the final track and timing and intensity of this low and the forecast will likely change as the week wears on.

The current track keeps the low just offshore through the weekend with a chance of scattered showers each day Saturday-Monday.

At this point the showers on Saturday look to be farther south and east over South Jersey and Delaware with a slight chance over Philly.

On Sunday, there is a better chance of scattered showers across the entire area and during the afternoon-evening time frame. There may even be some scattered thunderstorms.

On Monday, there is a chance of showers, especially in the morning.

A complete washout is not expected but any changes in the track could leave us completely dry or much wetter so stay tuned.