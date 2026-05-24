Steady rain continues Sunday, soaking Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

After a cloudy, rainy, damp and frankly miserable Saturday, expect more rain throughout the weekend.

Sunday brings us a soaking morning rain, followed by cloudy and damp conditions in the afternoon. It won't be as breezy, and skies will remain cloudy as highs hover in the mid-60s.

Monday, aka Memorial Day, is the best of the holiday weekend with mostly cloudy skies, a lower chance of scattered showers and isolated storms. There may be some late afternoon clearing and temperatures will be closer to normal in the mid 70s.

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NEXT big weather changes

For Sunday, plan on steady rain in the morning and which will taper off in the afternoon. It won't be as breezy, and skies will remain cloudy as highs hover in the mid-60s. Tonight, scattered showers continue with lows in the 50s.

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Memorial Day is mostly cloudy and warmer in the low-to-mid 70s. There is a chance for some showers in the morning and isolated storms with showers into the afternoon.

The shower activity continues into Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is where temperatures will stay through Friday. And finally – we're looking at more sunshine at the end of the week.

High rip current risk at Jersey Shore, Delaware beaches

If you are braving the weather and headed down the Shore anyway, beware of rip currents. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches in both New Jersey and Delaware this weekend. Swimming can be dangerous, especially if unsupervised.

If you are down the shore and headed to the beach, follow the directions of lifeguards. Taking a swim could be dangerous due to a high rip current risk and a chilly water temperature of 55. Hypothermia can set in quickly.

Rainy conditions needed to curb drought in Philadelphia region

Rainfall totals through the Memorial Day Weekend will range from 1-3 inches which, while not what many had hoped for the holiday weekend, will certainly prove to be beneficial given the ongoing drought.

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While not good for your weekend plans, we need it badly. Well below normal precipitation has brought a severe drought to most of the region.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Sunday: Rain and a rumble. High 65 low 51.

Monday: Some sun late? (Memorial Day). High 76, low 58.

Tuesday: A shower possible. High 79, low 63.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High 82, low 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 82, low 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 78, low 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 75, low 59.

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